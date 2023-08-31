AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $20.94

AutoCanada Inc. (TSE:ACQ – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$20.94 and traded as high as C$26.26. AutoCanada shares last traded at C$26.21, with a volume of 47,014 shares trading hands.
Several equities analysts have issued reports on ACQ shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of AutoCanada from C$20.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Monday, August 14th. CIBC upped their price target on shares of AutoCanada from C$22.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Friday, August 11th. National Bankshares decreased their price target on shares of AutoCanada from C$26.00 to C$18.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 5th. ATB Capital decreased their price target on shares of AutoCanada from C$80.00 to C$65.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of AutoCanada from C$26.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th.
AutoCanada Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates franchised automobile dealerships. The company offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles, vehicle leasing, vehicle parts, vehicle maintenance and collision repair services, extended service contracts, and vehicle protection, after-market products, and auction services.
