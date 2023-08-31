Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,930,000 shares, a decrease of 5.4% from the July 31st total of 2,040,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 578,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.3 days. Currently, 2.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Avery Dennison Price Performance

Avery Dennison stock traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $188.38. 383,807 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 540,826. Avery Dennison has a 52-week low of $157.28 and a 52-week high of $195.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $178.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $175.17. The company has a market cap of $15.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.05, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Get Avery Dennison alerts:

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 31.13% and a net margin of 6.66%. Avery Dennison’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.64 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Avery Dennison will post 8.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Avery Dennison Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 5th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.69%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AVY. Argus cut their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Avery Dennison from $219.00 to $215.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Loop Capital reduced their target price on Avery Dennison from $208.00 to $201.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on Avery Dennison from $207.00 to $189.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on Avery Dennison

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Julia A. Stewart sold 5,633 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.14, for a total value of $1,048,526.62. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,329 shares in the company, valued at $1,922,640.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Julia A. Stewart sold 5,633 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.14, for a total value of $1,048,526.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,329 shares in the company, valued at $1,922,640.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Francisco Melo sold 4,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.00, for a total transaction of $892,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,144,330. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Avery Dennison

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SouthState Corp raised its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 130.0% in the 1st quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in Avery Dennison by 92.7% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Avery Dennison during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avery Dennison during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Avery Dennison by 56.3% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

About Avery Dennison

(Get Free Report)

Avery Dennison Corporation operates as materials science and digital identification solutions company. It provides branding and information labeling solutions, including pressure-sensitive materials, radio-frequency identification (RFID) inlays and tags, and various converted products and solutions. The company designs and manufactures a range of labeling and functional materials that enhance branded packaging, carry or display information that connects the physical and the digital, and improve customers' product performance.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Avery Dennison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avery Dennison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.