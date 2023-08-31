Aviat Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVNW) Short Interest Update

Aviat Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVNW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 353,700 shares, an increase of 15.7% from the July 31st total of 305,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 56,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.2 days. Approximately 3.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Aviat Networks Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of AVNW stock opened at $33.95 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.21 and a 200 day moving average of $32.43. Aviat Networks has a 52 week low of $21.15 and a 52 week high of $39.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $388.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.74 and a beta of 1.64.

Institutional Trading of Aviat Networks

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Trellus Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in Aviat Networks in the first quarter worth $507,000. Aristides Capital LLC lifted its stake in Aviat Networks by 36.5% in the first quarter. Aristides Capital LLC now owns 112,472 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,876,000 after acquiring an additional 30,052 shares during the period. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY lifted its stake in Aviat Networks by 21.7% in the first quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 481,399 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $16,589,000 after acquiring an additional 85,724 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Aviat Networks by 67.9% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 21,479 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $740,000 after acquiring an additional 8,689 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Aviat Networks by 21.2% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,550 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 797 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.55% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AVNW shares. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on Aviat Networks in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Aviat Networks in a research note on Friday, June 30th. B. Riley increased their price objective on Aviat Networks from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Aviat Networks in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Roth Capital increased their price objective on Aviat Networks from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.75.

About Aviat Networks

Aviat Networks, Inc provides microwave networking solutions in North America, Africa, the Middle East, Europe, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers outdoor, indoor, and split-mount radios; microwave routers and switches; microwave trunking; element management products; and software products, such as aviat design, frequency assurance software, and health assurance software.

