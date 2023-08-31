Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO) Shares Sold by Greenwood Capital Associates LLC

Greenwood Capital Associates LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO – Free Report) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 67,573 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,585 shares during the quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC owned 0.11% of Avid Bioservices worth $1,268,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Avid Bioservices by 17.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 45,984 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $936,000 after purchasing an additional 6,768 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Avid Bioservices by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 659,395 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,432,000 after acquiring an additional 17,220 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of Avid Bioservices in the 1st quarter worth $76,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Avid Bioservices by 50.1% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 35,594 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $725,000 after buying an additional 11,881 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of Avid Bioservices by 14.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 53,089 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,081,000 after acquiring an additional 6,727 shares in the last quarter.

Get Avid Bioservices alerts:

Avid Bioservices Stock Up 1.3 %

Avid Bioservices stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $12.15. The stock had a trading volume of 67,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 555,667. Avid Bioservices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.34 and a 1-year high of $21.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $762.17 million, a P/E ratio of 1,201.20 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.53. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.73.

Insider Activity at Avid Bioservices

Avid Bioservices ( NASDAQ:CDMO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 21st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $39.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.00 million. Avid Bioservices had a return on equity of 0.40% and a net margin of 0.38%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Avid Bioservices, Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Avid Bioservices news, Director Richard B. Hancock sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.37, for a total transaction of $81,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 39,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $640,623.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Richard B. Hancock sold 5,000 shares of Avid Bioservices stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.37, for a total value of $81,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $640,623.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Nicholas Stewart Green sold 7,530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.77, for a total value of $103,688.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 127,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,760,673.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 87,642 shares of company stock worth $1,147,989. Insiders own 1.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CDMO shares. Stephens reduced their price target on shares of Avid Bioservices from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Avid Bioservices from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd.

View Our Latest Research Report on Avid Bioservices

Avid Bioservices Company Profile

(Free Report)

Avid Bioservices, Inc, a contract development and manufacturing organization, provides process development and current good manufacturing practices (CGMP) clinical and commercial manufacturing services of biologics for the biotechnology and biopharmaceutical industries. The company offers various services, including clinical and commercial drug substance manufacturing, bulk packaging, release and stability testing, and regulatory submission and support.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Avid Bioservices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avid Bioservices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.