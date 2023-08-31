Aviva PLC Acquires 17,735 Shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Aviva PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 21.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 99,412 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,735 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC owned about 0.07% of Synopsys worth $38,398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Synopsys during the 4th quarter valued at $891,507,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Synopsys by 1,380.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,601,367 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $62,059,000 after buying an additional 2,425,645 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Synopsys by 351.8% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,773,216 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $566,170,000 after buying an additional 1,380,699 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Synopsys by 113,493.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,319,960 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $421,450,000 after acquiring an additional 1,318,798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in Synopsys by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,436,957 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,327,524,000 after acquiring an additional 420,783 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Synopsys alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Synopsys from $445.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Synopsys from $491.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. StockNews.com upgraded Synopsys from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Synopsys from $410.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on Synopsys from $500.00 to $515.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $462.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Geus Aart De sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $445.42, for a total transaction of $17,816,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 94,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,057,001.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CRO Richard S. Mahoney sold 9,257 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $448.74, for a total value of $4,153,986.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 2,078 shares in the company, valued at $932,481.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Geus Aart De sold 40,000 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $445.42, for a total transaction of $17,816,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 94,421 shares in the company, valued at $42,057,001.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 130,096 shares of company stock valued at $57,353,229. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys Price Performance

Shares of SNPS stock traded up $4.16 on Thursday, hitting $461.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 328,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 857,584. Synopsys, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $267.00 and a fifty-two week high of $468.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $440.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $406.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.13.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The semiconductor company reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Synopsys had a net margin of 18.71% and a return on equity of 18.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.43 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Synopsys, Inc. will post 7.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Synopsys Company Profile

(Free Report)

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.