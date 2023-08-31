Aviva PLC Acquires 99,034 Shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Aviva PLC grew its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) by 41.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 338,201 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 99,034 shares during the period. Aviva PLC owned about 0.21% of Skyworks Solutions worth $39,901,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 54.0% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,415 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,388,000 after purchasing an additional 3,654 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the first quarter valued at approximately $11,382,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 7.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,328 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the first quarter valued at approximately $429,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 9.7% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 7,249 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $966,000 after buying an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. 81.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Kris Sennesael sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.28, for a total transaction of $4,251,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 87,823 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,333,828.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Skyworks Solutions news, CEO Liam Griffin sold 13,211 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.08, for a total value of $1,375,000.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,540 shares in the company, valued at $5,468,363.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Kris Sennesael sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.28, for a total value of $4,251,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 87,823 shares in the company, valued at $9,333,828.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 58,062 shares of company stock worth $6,130,559 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $108.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Argus dropped their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $160.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $107.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Skyworks Solutions from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Skyworks Solutions has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.27.

Skyworks Solutions Price Performance

SWKS traded up $1.15 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $109.13. 505,022 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,784,678. The company has a current ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $17.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.64, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.27. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $76.16 and a 52-week high of $123.69. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.07.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 20.97% and a return on equity of 23.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.12 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Skyworks Solutions Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 28th. This is a boost from Skyworks Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 41.91%.

About Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, clocks and timings, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

