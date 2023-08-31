Aviva PLC Boosts Holdings in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Aviva PLC increased its stake in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) by 17.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,397,126 shares of the computer maker’s stock after buying an additional 209,272 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in HP were worth $41,006,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of HP by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,639,525 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $393,364,000 after buying an additional 2,686,976 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HP by 114,461.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,538,630 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $310,043,000 after buying an additional 11,528,558 shares during the period. Amundi increased its position in HP by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 7,306,874 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $201,531,000 after buying an additional 611,977 shares in the last quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S increased its position in HP by 5.7% during the first quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 6,919,644 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $203,093,000 after buying an additional 372,478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in HP in the fourth quarter valued at $151,025,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HPQ has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com raised HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. 58.com reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of HP in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of HP from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of HP from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of HP from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HP presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.63.

HP Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HPQ traded up $0.32 during trading on Thursday, reaching $29.61. The company had a trading volume of 5,145,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,556,520. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.01. HP Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.08 and a fifty-two week high of $33.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $31.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.32.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The computer maker reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.86. HP had a negative return on equity of 121.57% and a net margin of 4.75%. The company had revenue of $13.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that HP Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HP Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 13th will be given a $0.2625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 12th. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. HP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.77%.

Insider Activity

In other HP news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 156,976 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.69, for a total transaction of $4,817,593.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 766,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,516,764.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other HP news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 156,976 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.69, for a total transaction of $4,817,593.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 766,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,516,764.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Subra Suresh sold 6,659 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $219,747.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 59,533 shares in the company, valued at $1,964,589. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 194,455 shares of company stock worth $5,986,805. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HP Company Profile

(Free Report)

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

See Also

