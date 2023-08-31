Aviva PLC Boosts Stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Aviva PLC increased its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 35.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 382,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 100,015 shares during the period. Aviva PLC owned approximately 0.10% of The PNC Financial Services Group worth $48,582,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNC. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 16,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,135,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 16,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,977,000 after purchasing an additional 1,724 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 68.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. West Family Investments Inc. raised its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 9.1% in the first quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 1,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC raised its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 137.9% during the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 21,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,882,000 after purchasing an additional 12,201 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.14% of the company’s stock.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Bryan Scott Salesky acquired 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $127.10 per share, with a total value of $50,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,111. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PNC traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $120.41. The company had a trading volume of 865,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,137,209. The company has a market capitalization of $47.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.13. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $110.31 and a 1 year high of $170.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $127.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $128.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.45 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 13.27% and a net margin of 21.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.42 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 13.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, August 5th. Investors of record on Monday, July 17th were issued a $1.55 dividend. This is a positive change from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 14th. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.15%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is presently 42.49%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on PNC. Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. 888 restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $145.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $137.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The PNC Financial Services Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $161.65.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on PNC

The PNC Financial Services Group Profile

(Free Report)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.