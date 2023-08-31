Aviva PLC Boosts Stock Position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Aviva PLC boosted its holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 10.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,019,827 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 187,942 shares during the period. Aviva PLC owned about 0.09% of Kinder Morgan worth $35,367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in KMI. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Laffer Tengler Investments increased its stake in Kinder Morgan by 103.5% in the 4th quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 1,966 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. 62.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kinder Morgan Stock Performance

KMI stock traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $17.28. The stock had a trading volume of 5,961,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,648,411. The stock has a market cap of $38.50 billion, a PE ratio of 15.71, a P/E/G ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.49. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.18. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.00 and a 52-week high of $19.35.

Kinder Morgan Dividend Announcement

Kinder Morgan ( NYSE:KMI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 7.79% and a net margin of 14.65%. The firm had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.55 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 31st were given a dividend of $0.2825 per share. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 28th. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is presently 101.80%.

Insider Activity at Kinder Morgan

In other Kinder Morgan news, VP Sital K. Mody sold 55,849 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.36, for a total value of $969,538.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP Sital K. Mody sold 55,849 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.36, for a total transaction of $969,538.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $135,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $219,942. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Kinder Morgan in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays decreased their target price on Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Wolfe Research upgraded Kinder Morgan from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kinder Morgan has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.10.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

