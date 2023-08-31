Aviva PLC Buys 114,548 Shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Aviva PLC lifted its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Free Report) by 60.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 303,304 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 114,548 shares during the period. Aviva PLC owned 0.27% of Quest Diagnostics worth $42,911,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 220.5% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 13,959 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,975,000 after purchasing an additional 9,604 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 59,815 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $9,357,000 after purchasing an additional 3,892 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in Quest Diagnostics by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 23,459 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,319,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the period. WBH Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in Quest Diagnostics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Finally, Trilogy Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 22.3% during the first quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 2,247 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the period. 87.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Quest Diagnostics Price Performance

NYSE:DGX traded down $2.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $132.66. 371,753 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,001,594. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $137.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $137.91. The company has a market cap of $14.89 billion, a PE ratio of 19.60 and a beta of 0.95. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 12-month low of $120.40 and a 12-month high of $158.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Quest Diagnostics Announces Dividend

Quest Diagnostics ( NYSE:DGX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The medical research company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 8.37% and a return on equity of 16.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.36 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 8.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is currently 41.34%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on DGX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.90.

About Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

Featured Articles

