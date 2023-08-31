Aviva PLC Buys 74,250 Shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Aviva PLC lifted its stake in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) by 20.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 444,029 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 74,250 shares during the period. Aviva PLC owned 0.18% of Church & Dwight worth $39,257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Alliance lifted its holdings in Church & Dwight by 3.4% in the first quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 3,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Church & Dwight by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 41,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,655,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC raised its position in Church & Dwight by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 38,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,094,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in Church & Dwight by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 3,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.79% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Stock Up 0.6 %

Church & Dwight stock traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $96.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 638,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,400,508. The company has a market cap of $23.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.47. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.16 and a fifty-two week high of $100.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.45.

Church & Dwight Dividend Announcement

Church & Dwight ( NYSE:CHD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.13. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 21.12%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. Church & Dwight’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.2725 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.56%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CHD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Church & Dwight from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Church & Dwight from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Truist Financial raised shares of Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $95.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $106.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Church & Dwight presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.31.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Richard A. Dierker sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.80, for a total value of $8,622,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $722,715.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Richard A. Dierker sold 90,000 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.80, for a total transaction of $8,622,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $722,715.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew Farrell sold 7,006 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.15, for a total transaction of $680,632.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 112,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,923,934.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 258,348 shares of company stock worth $24,793,650 over the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

