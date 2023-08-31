Aviva PLC Decreases Holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Aviva PLC lessened its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 8.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 166,580 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 14,411 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $42,556,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RB Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,735 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $523,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 0.6% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 946,709 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $285,603,000 after buying an additional 5,233 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,089 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $6,362,000 after buying an additional 481 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 576.7% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 406 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 50.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 418 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. 82.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on ISRG. StockNews.com began coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $335.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $326.00 to $373.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $377.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $323.00 to $368.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $343.10.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Performance

Shares of Intuitive Surgical stock traded down $4.77 during trading on Thursday, hitting $313.81. 986,078 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,709,789. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $321.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $291.93. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $180.07 and a 52-week high of $358.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.84, a PEG ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 1.30.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 21.38%. Intuitive Surgical’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 2,443 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total value of $793,975.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,359,175. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 2,443 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total transaction of $793,975.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,259 shares in the company, valued at $2,359,175. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Marshall Mohr sold 11,250 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total value of $3,656,250.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 24,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,844,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 75,069 shares of company stock worth $24,452,502. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Intuitive Surgical Profile

(Free Report)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.