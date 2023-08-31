Aviva PLC Grows Stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Aviva PLC increased its stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 495,116 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,627 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $37,208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 4.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,444,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,376,000 after buying an additional 94,837 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 71.9% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 8.5% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,882,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,774,000 after purchasing an additional 146,936 shares during the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank purchased a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the first quarter worth $569,000. Finally, Wsfs Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the first quarter worth $288,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.36% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider John W. Kooyman sold 21,677 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.69, for a total transaction of $1,684,086.13. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $495,972.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $73.84. The stock had a trading volume of 1,160,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,727,537. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.43. The firm has a market cap of $61.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $75.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.87. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12-month low of $67.84 and a 12-month high of $82.09.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.70 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 386.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 21st were issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is 106.67%.

Several research firms have issued reports on CL. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Monday, July 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Colgate-Palmolive presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.33.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

