Aviva PLC Grows Stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Aviva PLC grew its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 156,382 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,121 shares during the period. Aviva PLC owned approximately 0.06% of Vertex Pharmaceuticals worth $49,271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $707,950,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 410.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,451,874 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $92,731,000 after acquiring an additional 1,167,674 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,517,548 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,368,554,000 after acquiring an additional 689,965 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 232.3% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 933,179 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $262,961,000 after buying an additional 652,321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 33.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,578,444 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $744,603,000 after buying an additional 640,899 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ VRTX traded down $1.67 on Thursday, reaching $349.09. The stock had a trading volume of 340,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,189,707. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $349.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $330.96. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 1 year low of $276.57 and a 1 year high of $367.00. The company has a market capitalization of $90.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 4.14, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Vertex Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:VRTX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 24.05% and a net margin of 35.40%. On average, analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 13.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on VRTX shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $380.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $312.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $340.00 to $352.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $410.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $366.92.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Bruce I. Sachs sold 11,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.75, for a total value of $4,013,437.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at $14,270,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, Director Bruce I. Sachs sold 11,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.75, for a total transaction of $4,013,437.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,270,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Stuart A. Arbuckle sold 8,603 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.00, for a total transaction of $3,002,447.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 56,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,738,044. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,486 shares of company stock valued at $10,787,705. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO and SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF homozygous F508del mutation for CF patients 2 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 4 months or older who have CF with a mutation that is responsive to ivacaftor, and R117H mutation or one of certain gating mutations.

Featured Articles

