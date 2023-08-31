Aviva PLC Grows Stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Aviva PLC grew its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 156,382 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,121 shares during the period. Aviva PLC owned approximately 0.06% of Vertex Pharmaceuticals worth $49,271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $707,950,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 410.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,451,874 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $92,731,000 after acquiring an additional 1,167,674 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,517,548 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,368,554,000 after acquiring an additional 689,965 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 232.3% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 933,179 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $262,961,000 after buying an additional 652,321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 33.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,578,444 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $744,603,000 after buying an additional 640,899 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.
Vertex Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 0.5 %
NASDAQ VRTX traded down $1.67 on Thursday, reaching $349.09. The stock had a trading volume of 340,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,189,707. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $349.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $330.96. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 1 year low of $276.57 and a 1 year high of $367.00. The company has a market capitalization of $90.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 4.14, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on VRTX shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $380.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $312.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $340.00 to $352.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $410.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $366.92.
Insider Activity
In related news, Director Bruce I. Sachs sold 11,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.75, for a total value of $4,013,437.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at $14,270,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, Director Bruce I. Sachs sold 11,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.75, for a total transaction of $4,013,437.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,270,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Stuart A. Arbuckle sold 8,603 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.00, for a total transaction of $3,002,447.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 56,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,738,044. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,486 shares of company stock valued at $10,787,705. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO and SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF homozygous F508del mutation for CF patients 2 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 4 months or older who have CF with a mutation that is responsive to ivacaftor, and R117H mutation or one of certain gating mutations.
