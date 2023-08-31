Aviva PLC Grows Stock Holdings in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Aviva PLC increased its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Free Report) by 5.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 316,455 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 17,043 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $49,873,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 39.6% in the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 9,622 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,516,000 after buying an additional 2,728 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 37.0% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,558,771 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $245,662,000 after buying an additional 421,334 shares during the last quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $721,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 7.0% in the first quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,914 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $774,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balboa Wealth Partners raised its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 114.5% in the first quarter. Balboa Wealth Partners now owns 3,367 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $531,000 after buying an additional 1,797 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $230.00 to $222.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $200.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research report on Saturday, August 19th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Cheniere Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.33.

Cheniere Energy Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of LNG stock traded down $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $164.97. The stock had a trading volume of 663,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,652,977. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $135.00 and a 52-week high of $182.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $152.45 and its 200-day moving average is $152.25.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The energy company reported $5.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $2.80. Cheniere Energy had a net margin of 28.47% and a return on equity of 481.80%. The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 48.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 16.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Cheniere Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.395 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 8th. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. Cheniere Energy’s payout ratio is 4.65%.

Cheniere Energy Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

