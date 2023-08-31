Aviva PLC Has $35.84 Million Position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Aviva PLC raised its holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) by 18.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 216,537 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,080 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC owned 0.08% of Ecolab worth $35,843,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,327,373 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,875,020,000 after acquiring an additional 96,475 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 58.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,510,224 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $802,069,000 after acquiring an additional 2,023,685 shares in the last quarter. Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation Trust raised its position in Ecolab by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation Trust now owns 5,218,044 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $759,538,000 after purchasing an additional 351,617 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Ecolab by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,547,028 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $660,505,000 after purchasing an additional 104,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Ecolab by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,079,882 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $543,784,000 after purchasing an additional 32,366 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Ecolab alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ECL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet raised Ecolab from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Ecolab from $186.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Ecolab from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Barclays lifted their price target on Ecolab from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Ecolab from $172.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ecolab currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $192.43.

Insider Transactions at Ecolab

In related news, Director David Maclennan purchased 650 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $183.73 per share, with a total value of $119,424.50. Following the purchase, the director now owns 15,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,768,994.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Arthur J. Higgins sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.33, for a total value of $435,192.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,347,386.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David Maclennan purchased 650 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $183.73 per share, with a total value of $119,424.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,071 shares in the company, valued at $2,768,994.83. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 27,568 shares of company stock valued at $5,008,604. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE ECL traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $183.67. 247,588 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,079,110. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $183.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $172.67. Ecolab Inc. has a one year low of $131.04 and a one year high of $191.41. The company has a market cap of $52.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.02.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.86 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 18.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ecolab Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 18th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.58%.

Ecolab Profile

(Free Report)

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.