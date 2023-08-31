Aviva PLC Has $36.22 Million Position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Aviva PLC boosted its holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 12.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 101,735 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,048 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $36,223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its stake in McKesson by 182.4% in the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 11,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,146,000 after buying an additional 7,521 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of McKesson by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 26,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,346,000 after purchasing an additional 2,644 shares during the last quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in McKesson by 0.7% in the first quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 5,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,077,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB raised its position in McKesson by 59.0% in the first quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 62,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,182,000 after purchasing an additional 23,000 shares during the period. Finally, Heron Bay Capital Management boosted its position in shares of McKesson by 60.7% during the 1st quarter. Heron Bay Capital Management now owns 15,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,627,000 after acquiring an additional 5,970 shares in the last quarter. 82.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

McKesson Price Performance

Shares of McKesson stock traded down $7.32 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $414.28. The company had a trading volume of 248,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 908,265. The company’s 50-day moving average is $418.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $386.36. McKesson Co. has a twelve month low of $331.75 and a twelve month high of $441.00. The company has a market cap of $55.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.60.

McKesson Increases Dividend

McKesson ( NYSE:MCK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $7.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.85 by $1.42. McKesson had a net margin of 1.32% and a negative return on equity of 252.54%. The business had revenue of $74.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.83 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that McKesson Co. will post 27.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. This is an increase from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.06%.

Insider Activity

In other McKesson news, EVP Thomas L. Rodgers sold 645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.70, for a total value of $255,226.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,544 shares in the company, valued at $1,006,660.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,471 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.00, for a total transaction of $1,457,820.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 129,714 shares in the company, valued at $54,479,880. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Thomas L. Rodgers sold 645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.70, for a total value of $255,226.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,006,660.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 18,934 shares of company stock valued at $7,942,947. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MCK has been the topic of several research reports. Argus raised their price objective on McKesson from $430.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of McKesson from $415.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of McKesson from $390.00 to $427.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $491.00 to $495.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of McKesson from $470.00 to $485.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $452.33.

McKesson Profile

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

