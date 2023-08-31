Aviva PLC Has $41.96 Million Stock Position in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Aviva PLC grew its position in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Free Report) by 26.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 554,351 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 116,391 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC owned approximately 0.16% of State Street worth $41,959,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of State Street by 28.3% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 19,202 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,453,000 after buying an additional 4,232 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in State Street by 49.4% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 57,984 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,389,000 after purchasing an additional 19,171 shares in the last quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC raised its position in State Street by 1.5% during the first quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 13,542 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in State Street by 89.7% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 575,506 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $43,560,000 after purchasing an additional 272,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Korea Investment CORP grew its position in shares of State Street by 57.1% during the 1st quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 494,423 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $37,423,000 after acquiring an additional 179,724 shares during the period. 89.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at State Street

In other news, CFO Eric W. Aboaf sold 11,886 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.13, for a total value of $797,907.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 145,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,799,234.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

State Street Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of STT traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $68.49. The stock had a trading volume of 692,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,826,274. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.32. State Street Co. has a 12 month low of $58.62 and a 12 month high of $94.74. The company has a market capitalization of $21.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The asset manager reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.14 billion. State Street had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 16.99%. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.94 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that State Street Co. will post 7.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

State Street Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 2nd will be issued a $0.69 dividend. This is a boost from State Street’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 29th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.03%. State Street’s payout ratio is 34.05%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

STT has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of State Street from $100.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Sunday, July 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of State Street in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of State Street from $80.00 to $72.00 in a report on Sunday, July 16th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of State Street from $82.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of State Street from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $84.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Sunday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, State Street has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.17.

State Street Profile

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

