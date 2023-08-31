Aviva PLC Has $44.15 Million Stock Holdings in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Aviva PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 292,910 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 19,715 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC owned about 0.40% of Jack Henry & Associates worth $44,147,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 908 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the first quarter worth $58,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 84.8% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 377 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 58.3% during the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 345 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming increased its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 6,800.0% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 345 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.53% of the company’s stock.

JKHY stock traded down $2.24 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $157.51. The stock had a trading volume of 198,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 621,686. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 52-week low of $139.28 and a 52-week high of $202.66. The firm has a market cap of $11.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a 50-day moving average of $165.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $159.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Jack Henry & Associates ( NASDAQ:JKHY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The technology company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $534.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $512.78 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 23.97% and a net margin of 17.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. Jack Henry & Associates’s payout ratio is currently 41.43%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on JKHY shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $184.00 to $181.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $176.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $173.00 target price on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $180.00 to $174.00 in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Jack Henry & Associates presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $173.08.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc, a financial technology company that connects people and financial institutions through technology solutions and payment processing services that reduce the barriers to financial health. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other.

