Aviva PLC Reduces Stock Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Aviva PLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 10.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 556,691 shares of the company’s stock after selling 66,992 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $38,812,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MDLZ. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda acquired a new position in Mondelez International in the 1st quarter worth $12,856,000. Vinva Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,244,000. Patton Fund Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the 4th quarter valued at about $203,000. Ignite Planners LLC grew its position in shares of Mondelez International by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 4,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Mondelez International by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 33,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,324,000 after buying an additional 1,022 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.16% of the company’s stock.

MDLZ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Mondelez International from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Mondelez International in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.39.

Shares of MDLZ traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $71.26. The stock had a trading volume of 2,353,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,998,172. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $96.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.63. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.72 and a 12-month high of $78.59.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $8.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.22 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.49% and a net margin of 12.13%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. This is a boost from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is presently 56.29%.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

