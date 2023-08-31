Aviva PLC Sells 18,335 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Aviva PLC decreased its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 559,784 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 18,335 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $52,015,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ORCL. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,409,896,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Oracle by 112,785.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,832,530 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $885,451,000 after buying an additional 10,822,934 shares during the last quarter. Harris Associates L P raised its stake in Oracle by 31.3% in the fourth quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 19,160,481 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,566,178,000 after buying an additional 4,570,472 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in Oracle by 89.8% in the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 6,929,363 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $565,961,000 after buying an additional 3,277,738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in Oracle by 119.5% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 5,592,864 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $457,162,000 after buying an additional 3,045,205 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ORCL. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Oracle from $95.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on Oracle in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Oracle from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Oracle from $105.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Oracle from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $120.24.

Oracle Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of Oracle stock traded down $0.80 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $120.32. 2,952,504 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,400,488. Oracle Co. has a 52-week low of $60.78 and a 52-week high of $127.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $326.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $116.68 and a 200-day moving average of $103.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.54.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, June 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.09. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 470.73% and a net margin of 17.02%. The business had revenue of $13.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.74 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.31 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 12th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 11th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.29%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Maria Smith sold 3,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $423,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,909,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Maria Smith sold 3,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $423,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,909,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.83, for a total transaction of $10,694,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 87,473 shares in the company, valued at $10,394,416.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,175,443 shares of company stock valued at $510,658,596 over the last quarter. Insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

