Aviva PLC Trims Holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Aviva PLC lessened its position in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 17.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 16,835 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,650 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $44,653,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of Booking by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,347 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,225,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its holdings in shares of Booking by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 6,416 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,018,000 after buying an additional 1,014 shares in the last quarter. STF Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Booking by 65.3% in the 1st quarter. STF Management LP now owns 433 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service boosted its holdings in shares of Booking by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 59,039 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $154,078,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Booking by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 32,276 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $85,609,000 after buying an additional 6,206 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on BKNG. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,850.00 to $2,900.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Booking from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Booking from $2,600.00 to $2,700.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Booking from $3,350.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,900.00 to $2,925.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,111.80.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,595.54, for a total value of $1,427,547.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,645,712.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Booking news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 550 shares of Booking stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,595.54, for a total transaction of $1,427,547.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,645,712.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,632.69, for a total value of $1,974,517.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 40,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,147,850.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,000 shares of company stock valued at $11,639,019 over the last ninety days. 0.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Booking Stock Performance

BKNG traded down $3.18 on Thursday, hitting $3,127.41. The company had a trading volume of 82,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 315,915. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,616.85 and a 1-year high of $3,251.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market cap of $111.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2,933.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $2,709.83.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $37.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $28.84 by $8.78. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.17 billion. Booking had a net margin of 23.04% and a return on equity of 285.21%. Booking’s quarterly revenue was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $19.08 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 144.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Booking



Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

