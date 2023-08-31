Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) Increases Dividend to $0.31 Per Share

Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 29th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 13th will be given a dividend of 0.31 per share on Wednesday, September 27th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 12th. This is an increase from Avnet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29.

Avnet has increased its dividend payment by an average of 10.3% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Avnet has a payout ratio of 20.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Avnet to earn $6.67 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 17.4%.

Avnet Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of AVT stock opened at $50.53 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $48.27 and a 200-day moving average of $45.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Avnet has a 12-month low of $35.45 and a 12-month high of $51.00. The company has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.37.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Avnet ( NASDAQ:AVT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 16th. The company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $6.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.27 billion. Avnet had a return on equity of 16.88% and a net margin of 2.90%. Avnet’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Avnet will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Avnet in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Avnet from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Avnet from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on Avnet from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Avnet presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.40.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Avnet

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in Avnet by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 8,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Avnet by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Avnet by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $864,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Avnet by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Avnet by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. 95.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Avnet

Avnet, Inc, a technology solutions company, markets, sells, and distributes electronic components. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical devices; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

