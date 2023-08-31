Backblaze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLZE) Major Shareholder Tmt Investments Plc Sells 80,000 Shares

Backblaze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLZE – Get Free Report) major shareholder Tmt Investments Plc sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.43, for a total transaction of $434,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,653,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,839,460.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Tmt Investments Plc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 24th, Tmt Investments Plc sold 5,012 shares of Backblaze stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.35, for a total transaction of $26,814.20.

Backblaze Price Performance

Shares of Backblaze stock remained flat at $5.86 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 267,566 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 135,410. Backblaze, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.50 and a twelve month high of $8.19. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.75. The company has a market cap of $211.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.33 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Institutional Trading of Backblaze

Backblaze ( NASDAQ:BLZE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $24.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.27 million. Backblaze had a negative return on equity of 82.97% and a negative net margin of 63.51%. Sell-side analysts expect that Backblaze, Inc. will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BLZE. AWM Investment Company Inc. increased its holdings in Backblaze by 70.6% in the fourth quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 1,091,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,714,000 after buying an additional 451,851 shares during the last quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Backblaze by 27.4% in the first quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 103,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 22,225 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in Backblaze by 200.2% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 47,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 31,728 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Backblaze in the first quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Backblaze by 23.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 2,875 shares in the last quarter. 15.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on BLZE. Raymond James raised their target price on Backblaze from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $7.50 price objective on shares of Backblaze in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.00.

About Backblaze

Backblaze, Inc, a storage cloud platform, provides businesses and consumers cloud services to store, use, and protect data in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud services through a web-scale software infrastructure built on commodity hardware. It also provides Backblaze B2 Cloud Storage, which enables customers to store data, developers to build applications, and partners to expand their use cases.

