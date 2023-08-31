Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) Rating Reiterated by Benchmark

Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by Benchmark in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $210.00 target price on the information services provider’s stock. Benchmark’s price objective points to a potential upside of 46.82% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on BIDU. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Baidu in a report on Thursday. Barclays raised their price target on Baidu from $181.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Baidu in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on Baidu from $215.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Baidu from $181.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $187.06.

Shares of Baidu stock traded down $2.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $143.03. 1,438,635 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,995,202. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a current ratio of 2.84. The company has a market cap of $49.42 billion, a PE ratio of 23.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $142.03 and a 200-day moving average of $137.98. Baidu has a 12 month low of $73.58 and a 12 month high of $160.88.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its position in Baidu by 4.1% in the second quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 18,639 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,552,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of Baidu in the second quarter valued at $1,424,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Baidu by 1.1% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 23,923 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,275,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. GTS Securities LLC acquired a new position in Baidu during the 2nd quarter worth $5,104,000. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Baidu during the 2nd quarter worth $321,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.22% of the company’s stock.

Baidu, Inc offers internet search services in China. It operates through Baidu Core and iQIYI segments. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Baidu Health that helps users to find the doctor and hospital for healthcare needs; and Haokan, a short video app.

