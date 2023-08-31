Balboa Wealth Partners Invests $210,000 in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR)

Balboa Wealth Partners acquired a new position in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,773 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in AptarGroup during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AptarGroup in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new position in shares of AptarGroup in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in AptarGroup by 40.0% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 462 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BOKF NA acquired a new position in AptarGroup during the first quarter worth $61,000. Institutional investors own 88.61% of the company’s stock.

Get AptarGroup alerts:

AptarGroup Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of AptarGroup stock opened at $132.89 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $119.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $117.62. AptarGroup, Inc. has a 12-month low of $90.23 and a 12-month high of $133.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $8.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.34, a PEG ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.63.

AptarGroup Increases Dividend

AptarGroup ( NYSE:ATR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.10. AptarGroup had a return on equity of 13.04% and a net margin of 7.41%. The firm had revenue of $895.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $898.89 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 27th were paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 26th. This is a boost from AptarGroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.62%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AptarGroup news, insider Marc Prieur sold 8,000 shares of AptarGroup stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.00, for a total transaction of $968,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,028 shares in the company, valued at $2,060,388. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other AptarGroup news, insider Marc Prieur sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.00, for a total value of $968,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,028 shares in the company, valued at $2,060,388. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director George L. Fotiades sold 7,940 shares of AptarGroup stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.01, for a total transaction of $968,759.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $605,413.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 34,849 shares of company stock valued at $4,317,425. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ATR. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of AptarGroup from $152.00 to $149.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on AptarGroup in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $130.83.

View Our Latest Analysis on AptarGroup

AptarGroup Company Profile

(Free Report)

AptarGroup, Inc designs and manufactures a range of drug delivery, consumer product dispensing, and active material science solutions and services for the pharmaceutical, beauty, personal care, home care, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Aptar Pharma, Aptar Beauty, and Aptar Closures.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AptarGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AptarGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.