Balboa Wealth Partners Makes New $201,000 Investment in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Balboa Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 4,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Corrado Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000.

Shares of VEA stock opened at $45.91 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $46.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.64. The stock has a market cap of $112.94 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $35.42 and a 1 year high of $47.81.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

