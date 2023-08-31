Balboa Wealth Partners Sells 5,118 Shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWK)

Balboa Wealth Partners decreased its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWK – Free Report) by 69.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,282 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,118 shares during the period. Balboa Wealth Partners’ holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF were worth $207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF by 2,192.0% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 573 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF by 128.7% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF by 54.5% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF in the second quarter worth about $381,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $389,000.

NYSEARCA:RWK opened at $98.19 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $504.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.65 and a beta of 1.31. Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF has a 1 year low of $74.22 and a 1 year high of $100.84. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $92.67.

RevenueShares Mid Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to achieve its investment objective of outperforming the total return performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index (S&P 400) by investing in the constituent securities of the S&P 400 in the same proportions as the RevenueShares Mid Cap Index. The Fund consists of the same constituent securities as the S&P 400.

