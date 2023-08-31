Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA) Shares Sold by IPG Investment Advisors LLC

IPG Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA – Free Report) by 23.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,705 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,600 shares during the period. IPG Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria were worth $83,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BBVA. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 71.0% during the fourth quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 4,584 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,904 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 124.8% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 6,859 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 3,808 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 120.9% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,037 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 6,040 shares during the period. Finally, Savant Capital LLC acquired a new position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the fourth quarter worth $58,000. 2.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BBVA stock traded down $0.10 on Thursday, reaching $7.98. 218,259 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,461,696. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. has a 12-month low of $4.32 and a 12-month high of $8.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $47.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.37.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria ( NYSE:BBVA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $7.83 billion for the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a return on equity of 14.53% and a net margin of 26.54%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BBVA. StockNews.com started coverage on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays started coverage on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research note on Friday, May 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.34.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail banking, wholesale banking, and asset management services. It offers current accounts; and demand, savings, overnight, time, term, and subordinated deposits. The company also provides loan products; deals in securities; leasing, factoring, brokerage, and asset management services; and manages pension and investment funds.

