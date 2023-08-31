Bank of America Raises Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) Price Target to $46.00

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by equities research analysts at Bank of America from $39.00 to $46.00 in a report released on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Bank of America‘s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 7.46% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on CTLT. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Catalent from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Catalent from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com began coverage on Catalent in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded Catalent from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Catalent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $45.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.42.

CTLT traded up $0.73 on Thursday, hitting $49.71. 1,130,157 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,457,232. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $45.65 and its 200-day moving average is $50.67. The company has a market cap of $8.96 billion, a PE ratio of 227.78, a PEG ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.84. Catalent has a 12 month low of $31.45 and a 12 month high of $99.50.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.02). Catalent had a return on equity of 7.13% and a net margin of 0.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.12 EPS. Catalent’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Catalent will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Alessandro Maselli sold 1,485 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.13, for a total transaction of $69,988.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,101 shares in the company, valued at $4,057,940.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Steven L. Fasman sold 817 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.65, for a total value of $36,479.05. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 73,789 shares in the company, valued at $3,294,678.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alessandro Maselli sold 1,485 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.13, for a total value of $69,988.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 86,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,057,940.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,442 shares of company stock valued at $247,577 over the last quarter. 0.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ProVise Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Catalent during the 2nd quarter valued at $619,000. Comerica Bank bought a new position in Catalent in the 2nd quarter worth $16,290,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Catalent by 4.0% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 293,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,744,000 after purchasing an additional 11,329 shares during the period. Wynnefield Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Catalent during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,805,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd increased its holdings in Catalent by 44.4% in the second quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 9,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 3,002 shares during the last quarter.

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. The Softgel and Oral Technologies segment provides formulation, development, and manufacturing services for soft capsules for use in a range of customer products, such as prescription drugs, over-the-counter medications, dietary supplements, unit-dose cosmetics, and animal health medicinal preparations.

