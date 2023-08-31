Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) Given New $66.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Free Report) (TSE:BNS) had its target price trimmed by Scotiabank from $68.00 to $66.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bank of Nova Scotia currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $69.33.

Bank of Nova Scotia Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BNS traded down $0.19 on Wednesday, hitting $47.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,088,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,378,168. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.47. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 1 year low of $45.25 and a 1 year high of $57.44. The company has a market capitalization of $57.18 billion, a PE ratio of 9.33, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Free Report) (TSE:BNS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 29th. The bank reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.45. Bank of Nova Scotia had a net margin of 14.16% and a return on equity of 13.99%. The company had revenue of $8.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Bank of Nova Scotia will post 5.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of Nova Scotia Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.7801 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 2nd. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.58%. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.87%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Affirmative Financial Network acquired a new position in Bank of Nova Scotia in the 1st quarter valued at about $254,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,259,169 shares of the bank’s stock worth $257,596,000 after acquiring an additional 261,771 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia by 21.5% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 33,796 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,702,000 after purchasing an additional 5,990 shares during the last quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in the first quarter valued at $213,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Bank of Nova Scotia during the fourth quarter worth about $438,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.18% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Nova Scotia Company Profile

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets.

