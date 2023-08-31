BBTV (TSE:BBTV) Trading Up 5%

BBTV Holdings Inc. (TSE:BBTV – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.32 and last traded at C$0.32. Approximately 5,012 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 13,459 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.30.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.57 million, a P/E ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.20, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.40.

BBTV Holdings Inc, a media and technology company, provides end-to-end management, distribution, and monetization solutions through the VISO platform to individual content creators and media companies. Its Base solution encompass audience growth, engagement, and monetization solutions; creator solutions, including VISO catalyst, VISO prism, and VISO collab; content management services, such as end-to-end digital content and rights management, channel management, and content production; advertising solutions comprising end-to-end video advertising solutions that includes premium content, scale, vertical reach, compliant audience targeting, transparency, and brand safety.

