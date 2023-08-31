Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Shares Acquired by CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) by 0.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,610 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 151 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company were worth $16,489,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 4,184 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Becton, Dickinson and Company during the 4th quarter worth $112,000. WBH Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in Becton, Dickinson and Company during the 1st quarter worth $355,000. Edge Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 1,071 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Becton, Dickinson and Company during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. 86.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Becton Dickinson and Company alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Barclays lifted their price target on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $284.00 to $303.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $305.00 to $304.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $288.44.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Stock Down 0.4 %

BDX opened at $280.27 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $270.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $255.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $81.31 billion, a PE ratio of 50.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.57. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 52 week low of $215.90 and a 52 week high of $287.32.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.89 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.84 billion. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 8.73%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.66 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.23 EPS for the current year.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s payout ratio is 66.06%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Becton, Dickinson and Company news, Director Claire Fraser sold 848 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.66, for a total transaction of $238,847.68. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,086,109.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Becton, Dickinson and Company news, Director Claire Fraser sold 848 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.66, for a total transaction of $238,847.68. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,086,109.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael David Garrison sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.13, for a total value of $360,269.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,429,159.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,122 shares of company stock worth $1,425,443. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

About Becton, Dickinson and Company

(Free Report)

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment provides peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.