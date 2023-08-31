BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) Reaches New 12-Month High at $41.15

BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $41.15 and last traded at $41.12, with a volume of 338398 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $40.46.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BRBR shares. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of BellRing Brands in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of BellRing Brands from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of BellRing Brands from $35.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of BellRing Brands in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of BellRing Brands from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.62.

Get BellRing Brands alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on BRBR

BellRing Brands Trading Up 0.3 %

The company has a market capitalization of $5.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.15, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $36.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.09.

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $445.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $439.90 million. BellRing Brands had a negative return on equity of 44.58% and a net margin of 9.73%. BellRing Brands’s revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that BellRing Brands, Inc. will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of BellRing Brands

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of BellRing Brands by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,107,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,937,000 after purchasing an additional 333,164 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of BellRing Brands by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,007,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,085,000 after purchasing an additional 1,652,836 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of BellRing Brands by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,684,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,370,000 after purchasing an additional 97,600 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors LP grew its position in shares of BellRing Brands by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 4,547,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,438,000 after purchasing an additional 751,027 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of BellRing Brands by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,421,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,817,000 after purchasing an additional 42,807 shares during the period. 94.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BellRing Brands Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BellRing Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various nutrition products in the United States and internationally. It offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, nutrition bars, and other products primarily under the Premier Protein and Dymatize brands. The company sells its products through club, food, drug, mass, eCommerce, specialty, and convenience channels.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BellRing Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BellRing Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.