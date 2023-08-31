Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY) Stock Holdings Raised by Korea Investment CORP

Korea Investment CORP increased its position in Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY – Free Report) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,132,780 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,867 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP owned 0.39% of Bentley Systems worth $48,698,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Bentley Systems by 1.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,845,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,061,000 after buying an additional 353,032 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Bentley Systems by 34.5% in the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,248,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,634,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345,513 shares during the period. Siemens Pension Trust E V bought a new stake in shares of Bentley Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $117,278,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Bentley Systems by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,853,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,366,000 after buying an additional 134,758 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Bentley Systems by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,599,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,769,000 after buying an additional 115,115 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.16% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BSY opened at $49.80 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 1.19. Bentley Systems, Incorporated has a 1-year low of $30.51 and a 1-year high of $55.37.

Bentley Systems ( NASDAQ:BSY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.05. Bentley Systems had a net margin of 13.45% and a return on equity of 36.80%. The business had revenue of $296.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $295.78 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Bentley Systems, Incorporated will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 14th. Bentley Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.82%.

In other news, CEO Gregory S. Bentley sold 41,601 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.95, for a total transaction of $2,202,772.95. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,965,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $421,758,928.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Gregory S. Bentley sold 41,601 shares of Bentley Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.95, for a total transaction of $2,202,772.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,965,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $421,758,928.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Michael M. Campbell sold 4,408 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.69, for a total value of $236,665.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 93,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,044,980.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 190,962 shares of company stock valued at $10,170,102. Corporate insiders own 22.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BSY shares. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Bentley Systems from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Bentley Systems from $53.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Bentley Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Bentley Systems from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Bentley Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.67.

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling and open simulation applications for infrastructure design integration, which include MicroStation, OpenRoads, OpenRail, OpenPlant, OpenBuildings, OpenBridge, OpenSite, OpenFlows, STAAD and RAM, SACS, MOSES, AutoPIPE, SITEOPS, CUBE, DYNAMEQ, EMME, and LEGION; and geoprofessional applications for modeling and simulation of near and deep subsurface conditions, including Leapfrog, AGS Workbench, GeoStudio, Imago, MX Deposit, Oasis montaj, PLAXIS, and OpenGround.

