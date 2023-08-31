Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) Earns “Buy” Rating from Guggenheim

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by Guggenheim in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $86.00 target price on the technology retailer’s stock. Guggenheim’s target price points to a potential upside of 12.77% from the company’s current price.

BBY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Best Buy from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of Best Buy from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Best Buy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Best Buy from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.67.

Get Best Buy alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Best Buy

Best Buy Price Performance

Shares of Best Buy stock traded up $0.33 on Wednesday, hitting $76.26. 757,486 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,314,468. The company has a market cap of $16.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Best Buy has a 12-month low of $60.78 and a 12-month high of $93.32. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.75.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The technology retailer reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.16. Best Buy had a return on equity of 51.95% and a net margin of 2.93%. The business had revenue of $9.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.54 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Best Buy will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Best Buy

In related news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.90, for a total value of $20,725,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 390,148 shares in the company, valued at $32,343,269.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 100,000 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.24, for a total transaction of $8,524,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 349,448 shares in the company, valued at $29,786,947.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.90, for a total transaction of $20,725,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 390,148 shares in the company, valued at $32,343,269.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 384,191 shares of company stock worth $32,028,728. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Best Buy

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BBY. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Best Buy by 29.2% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,547 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $504,000 after acquiring an additional 1,252 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Best Buy by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 39,097 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $3,554,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC grew its stake in shares of Best Buy by 31.1% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 105,369 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $9,578,000 after buying an additional 24,977 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Best Buy in the 1st quarter valued at $499,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in Best Buy by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,144 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $468,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

About Best Buy

(Get Free Report)

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Best Buy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Best Buy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.