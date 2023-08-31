BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Acquires 11,447 Shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its position in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Free Report) by 60.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,447 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in LPL Financial were worth $6,149,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in LPL Financial by 218,199.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 95,191,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,577,580,000 after purchasing an additional 95,148,049 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,011,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,280,836,000 after purchasing an additional 93,283 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in LPL Financial by 92.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,283,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $867,016,000 after acquiring an additional 2,063,212 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 7.5% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,574,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $652,923,000 after purchasing an additional 248,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 1.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,633,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $356,890,000 after buying an additional 23,686 shares during the last quarter. 92.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on LPLA. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $290.00 price target on shares of LPL Financial in a report on Friday, August 18th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $246.00 to $253.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of LPL Financial in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $238.00 to $243.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, LPL Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $245.67.

LPL Financial Price Performance

Shares of LPLA stock traded down $1.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $232.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 149,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 811,361. The company has a market cap of $17.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.88, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $225.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $215.43. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $179.00 and a 1-year high of $271.56.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $3.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.87 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. LPL Financial had a net margin of 12.53% and a return on equity of 59.52%. LPL Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.24 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 16.31 earnings per share for the current year.

LPL Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th. LPL Financial’s payout ratio is 8.16%.

LPL Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at enterprises in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and auction rate notes.

Featured Articles

