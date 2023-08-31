BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Acquires 17,592 Shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its holdings in shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report) by 186.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,050 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,592 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in First Solar were worth $5,883,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in First Solar in the first quarter worth $25,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in shares of First Solar by 172.7% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 150 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in First Solar during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in First Solar by 67.9% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 178 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Solar during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 82.08% of the company’s stock.

Get First Solar alerts:

First Solar Stock Performance

Shares of FSLR stock traded up $3.75 on Thursday, hitting $188.71. 826,147 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,338,903. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $192.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $195.58. The company has a current ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. First Solar, Inc. has a one year low of $115.66 and a one year high of $232.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.16 billion, a PE ratio of 126.69 and a beta of 1.37.

Insider Transactions at First Solar

First Solar ( NASDAQ:FSLR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.90. The business had revenue of $810.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $720.43 million. First Solar had a return on equity of 3.13% and a net margin of 5.23%. Sell-side analysts expect that First Solar, Inc. will post 7.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CTO Markus Gloeckler sold 464 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total transaction of $84,448.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 7,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,392,118. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other First Solar news, CTO Markus Gloeckler sold 464 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total value of $84,448.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 7,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,392,118. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 1,500 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.92, for a total transaction of $289,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,202,472. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 68,900 shares of company stock valued at $13,797,525. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on First Solar from $192.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on First Solar from $189.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of First Solar from $204.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Citigroup raised First Solar from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Guggenheim cut their target price on First Solar from $334.00 to $332.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $225.62.

Get Our Latest Report on FSLR

First Solar Company Profile

(Free Report)

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that converts sunlight into electricity. It serves developers and operators of systems, utilities, independent power producers, commercial and industrial companies, and other system owners.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.