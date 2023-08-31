BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Acquires 40,414 Shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its position in shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Free Report) by 71.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 97,200 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,414 shares during the quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Darling Ingredients were worth $5,676,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 107,533.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,663,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,659,000 after buying an additional 7,656,389 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,617,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,115,000 after buying an additional 61,858 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 4,125,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000,000 after purchasing an additional 447,406 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,803,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,087,000 after buying an additional 321,124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,189,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,874,000 after acquiring an additional 120,594 shares during the last quarter. 89.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Darling Ingredients alerts:

Darling Ingredients Trading Down 1.4 %

NYSE:DAR traded down $0.85 on Thursday, reaching $61.96. 238,993 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,306,949. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.03 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50 day moving average is $64.53 and its 200-day moving average is $62.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a 1-year low of $51.77 and a 1-year high of $82.69.

Insider Transactions at Darling Ingredients

Darling Ingredients ( NYSE:DAR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.02). Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 20.15% and a net margin of 11.12%. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 5.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Gary W. Mize purchased 1,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $63.97 per share, for a total transaction of $99,153.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 38,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,454,848.75. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP John Bullock sold 58,600 shares of Darling Ingredients stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.12, for a total value of $3,816,032.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 52,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,416,781.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Gary W. Mize purchased 1,550 shares of Darling Ingredients stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $63.97 per share, with a total value of $99,153.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 38,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,454,848.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.51% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on DAR shares. StockNews.com downgraded Darling Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Darling Ingredients from $95.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Darling Ingredients from $92.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $82.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.64.

Read Our Latest Report on Darling Ingredients

Darling Ingredients Profile

(Free Report)

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients in North America, Europe, China, South America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Darling Ingredients Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darling Ingredients and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.