BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Cuts Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S cut its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) by 13.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 424,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 63,188 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for approximately 1.5% of BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $55,325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JPM. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 105,652.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 98,000,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,141,876,000 after buying an additional 97,907,897 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter worth about $3,894,646,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 71.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,484,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,087,917,000 after purchasing an additional 12,654,947 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 59,049,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,918,506,000 after buying an additional 8,088,433 shares during the period. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter worth $556,791,000. 68.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 4,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.16, for a total transaction of $677,359.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 57,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,073,632.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 4,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.16, for a total transaction of $677,359.60. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 57,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,073,632.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 4,930 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total value of $700,848.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 277,161 shares in the company, valued at $39,401,207.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,593 shares of company stock worth $1,992,388 over the last 90 days. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:JPM traded down $1.68 on Thursday, reaching $146.48. 3,949,101 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,474,423. The company has a fifty day moving average of $150.00 and a 200-day moving average of $141.22. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $101.28 and a twelve month high of $159.38. The company has a market capitalization of $425.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.52, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $4.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $0.75. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 23.45% and a return on equity of 17.29%. The business had revenue of $42.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 15.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $227.00 to $219.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $155.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Societe Generale lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $160.00 to $170.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $165.89.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in providing financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

