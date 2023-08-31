BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Decreases Stock Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S decreased its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 329,617 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 2,063 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Intel were worth $10,769,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in INTC. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Intel during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Intel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Intel by 42.0% in the fourth quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,568 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the first quarter worth about $41,000. 60.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Intel news, major shareholder Corp Intel sold 38,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total value of $1,572,340,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Corp Intel sold 38,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total transaction of $1,572,340,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 3,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $34.63 per share, for a total transaction of $133,325.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 105,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,653,291.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 38,500,002 shares of company stock valued at $1,572,340,065. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel Stock Performance

INTC traded down $0.06 on Thursday, reaching $34.47. The company had a trading volume of 8,630,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,786,207. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.33. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $24.59 and a 1 year high of $37.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.36 billion, a PE ratio of -156.95 and a beta of 0.89.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The chip maker reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $12.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.03 billion. Intel had a negative net margin of 1.71% and a positive return on equity of 1.70%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intel Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 7th will be given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 4th. Intel’s payout ratio is currently -227.26%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

INTC has been the topic of several analyst reports. 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Intel from $29.50 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Intel from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Intel from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.55.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

