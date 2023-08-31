BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Grows Holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 51,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $4,549,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter worth approximately $956,566,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Morgan Stanley by 125,756.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,641,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $904,714,000 after acquiring an additional 10,632,735 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the first quarter worth approximately $451,711,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 6.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 27,013,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,371,814,000 after purchasing an additional 1,604,768 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Morgan Stanley by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,704,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $485,007,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031,745 shares during the period. 83.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Odeon Capital Group raised Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on Morgan Stanley in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Morgan Stanley currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.06.

Morgan Stanley Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of Morgan Stanley stock traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $85.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,199,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,311,172. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The business has a fifty day moving average of $87.23 and a 200 day moving average of $87.91. The company has a market capitalization of $140.93 billion, a PE ratio of 15.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.33. Morgan Stanley has a 1-year low of $74.67 and a 1-year high of $100.99.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.04. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 12.19%. The company had revenue of $13.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 5.83 EPS for the current year.

Morgan Stanley Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 31st were issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 28th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.00%. This is a boost from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.96%.

Morgan Stanley announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Friday, June 30th that allows the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 12.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Charles Aubrey Smith III sold 5,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.41, for a total value of $517,496.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 136,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,615,166.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Charles Aubrey Smith III sold 5,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.41, for a total transaction of $517,496.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 136,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,615,166.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO James P. Gorman sold 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.35, for a total value of $11,543,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,136,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,941,460.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,418,989 shares of company stock worth $44,556,447 in the last quarter. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

