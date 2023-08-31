BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Has $11.16 Million Stock Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S cut its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 31.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 60,010 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 27,984 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $11,162,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thomasville National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the 1st quarter valued at $375,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the 1st quarter valued at about $225,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 78.6% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 193,147 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,927,000 after purchasing an additional 84,994 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its stake in Texas Instruments by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 142,667 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $23,571,000 after purchasing an additional 14,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,297 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. 83.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Susquehanna raised their price target on Texas Instruments from $205.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $178.00 to $174.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $173.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $185.32.

Texas Instruments Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of Texas Instruments stock traded down $0.59 on Thursday, reaching $168.64. 1,059,966 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,128,756. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $145.97 and a fifty-two week high of $188.12. The company has a current ratio of 5.72, a quick ratio of 4.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $153.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $174.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $173.77.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 40.84% and a return on equity of 50.90%. The business’s revenue was down 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.45 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.34 EPS for the current year.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 31st were given a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 28th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.62%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Texas Instruments

In other Texas Instruments news, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 10,539 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.34, for a total transaction of $1,890,064.26. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,857,603.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Carrie Smith Cox sold 16,055 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.04, for a total transaction of $2,890,542.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 35,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,445,612.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 10,539 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.34, for a total transaction of $1,890,064.26. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,662 shares in the company, valued at $5,857,603.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

