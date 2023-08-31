BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Has $3.89 Million Stock Holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 187 shares during the quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $3,886,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter worth $735,469,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 122,771.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,540,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $401,323,000 after acquiring an additional 2,538,916 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 105.4% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,535,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $557,427,000 after acquiring an additional 1,813,876 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 28.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,685,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $740,101,000 after buying an additional 1,045,055 shares during the period. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,070,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,064,357,000 after buying an additional 860,489 shares during the period. 80.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PNC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $150.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $186.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $145.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $137.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $161.65.

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE PNC traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $120.94. The stock had a trading volume of 746,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,136,571. The company has a market cap of $48.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.26, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50 day moving average is $127.25 and its 200-day moving average is $128.82. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $110.31 and a 52 week high of $170.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.45 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 21.97% and a return on equity of 13.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.42 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 13.5 EPS for the current year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 17th were issued a $1.55 dividend. This is an increase from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.13%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 14th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is currently 42.49%.

Insider Buying and Selling at The PNC Financial Services Group

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, Director Bryan Scott Salesky bought 400 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $127.10 per share, for a total transaction of $50,840.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,111. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The PNC Financial Services Group Profile

(Free Report)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

