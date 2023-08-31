BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Increases Stock Position in STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its stake in shares of STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Free Report) by 3.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 121,231 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,453 shares during the quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in STMicroelectronics were worth $6,485,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of STMicroelectronics by 1,773.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,267,061 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $19,857,000 after purchasing an additional 4,985,946 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in STMicroelectronics in the 4th quarter valued at $44,110,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in STMicroelectronics by 63.6% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,449,870 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $87,142,000 after buying an additional 952,720 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of STMicroelectronics by 110.8% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,571,099 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $84,009,000 after purchasing an additional 825,857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of STMicroelectronics in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,588,000. 5.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

STM stock traded down $0.57 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $47.23. 951,454 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,471,551. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.30, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.04. STMicroelectronics has a 12-month low of $29.09 and a 12-month high of $55.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

STMicroelectronics ( NYSE:STM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The semiconductor producer reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $4.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 billion. STMicroelectronics had a return on equity of 33.67% and a net margin of 25.36%. The company’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that STMicroelectronics will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on STM shares. StockNews.com started coverage on STMicroelectronics in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Cowen lifted their target price on STMicroelectronics from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on STMicroelectronics from 55.00 to 54.00 in a report on Sunday, May 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of STMicroelectronics from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.38.

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments.

