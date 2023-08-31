BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Purchases 22,413 Shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its holdings in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) by 228.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,215 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,413 shares during the quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $11,520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CHTR. Colonial Trust Co SC grew its position in shares of Charter Communications by 111.1% during the 1st quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 76 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. AM Squared Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Charter Communications in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in Charter Communications by 54.1% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 114 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Elequin Securities LLC grew its holdings in Charter Communications by 536.8% in the fourth quarter. Elequin Securities LLC now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, AXS Investments LLC bought a new stake in Charter Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors own 93.84% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Craig A. Jacobson sold 2,104 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $418.16, for a total transaction of $879,808.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,285,721.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Charter Communications stock traded down $1.34 on Thursday, hitting $438.17. The stock had a trading volume of 231,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,159,733. Charter Communications, Inc. has a one year low of $297.66 and a one year high of $452.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.84. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $396.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $365.49. The stock has a market cap of $65.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.76, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.14.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $8.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.66 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $13.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.84 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 8.48% and a return on equity of 35.69%. The business’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $8.80 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 31.33 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Charter Communications from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $565.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $450.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Charter Communications from $410.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $450.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Charter Communications from $273.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Charter Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $499.41.

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; security suite that protects computers from viruses and spyware, and threats from malicious actors; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

