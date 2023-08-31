BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Purchases 85,151 Shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its position in shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Free Report) by 178.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 132,964 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 85,151 shares during the quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Incyte were worth $9,609,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Incyte by 1,120.7% during the first quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 354 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Incyte by 91.0% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 447 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Incyte by 52.6% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 548 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Incyte by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 687 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Incyte by 1,458.0% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 779 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:INCY traded down $0.72 during trading on Thursday, hitting $64.53. 282,765 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,734,171. The company has a quick ratio of 3.78, a current ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $14.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $63.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.93. Incyte Co. has a 52-week low of $60.56 and a 52-week high of $86.29.

Incyte ( NASDAQ:INCY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $954.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $920.18 million. Incyte had a net margin of 10.43% and a return on equity of 9.25%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Incyte Co. will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Incyte from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Incyte in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $74.00 price target on shares of Incyte in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $93.00 price objective on shares of Incyte in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Incyte in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.00.

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for hematology/oncology, and inflammation and autoimmunity areas in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI (ruxolitinib), for the treatment of adults with intermediate or high-risk myelofibrosis; MONJUVI (tafasitamab-cxix)/MINJUVI (tafasitamab), for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; PEMAZYRE (pemigatinib), a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in various liquid and solid tumor types; and ICLUSIG, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

