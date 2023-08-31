BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Raises Holdings in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its stake in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 50.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,821 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,320 shares during the quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $4,242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Fortinet by 125,937.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,597,668 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $713,680,000 after purchasing an additional 14,586,086 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Fortinet in the 4th quarter worth $312,964,000. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the fourth quarter valued at about $196,373,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Fortinet by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 26,607,677 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,300,849,000 after purchasing an additional 3,467,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 44.5% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,155,601 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $350,010,000 after buying an additional 2,205,127 shares during the last quarter. 65.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fortinet alerts:

Insider Transactions at Fortinet

In related news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 5,100 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.20, for a total transaction of $291,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $261,861.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Fortinet news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 5,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.20, for a total transaction of $291,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,861.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 5,885 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.05, for a total transaction of $441,669.25. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 29,727,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,231,012,700.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 67,218 shares of company stock worth $4,429,412 in the last three months. Company insiders own 17.54% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet Stock Down 1.0 %

NASDAQ FTNT traded down $0.64 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $60.58. 1,877,065 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,465,201. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Fortinet, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.61 and a 52 week high of $81.24. The company has a market cap of $47.58 billion, a PE ratio of 46.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.69.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. Fortinet had a negative return on equity of 698.28% and a net margin of 21.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on FTNT. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Fortinet in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Fortinet from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Guggenheim raised shares of Fortinet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, August 7th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Fortinet from $73.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, TD Cowen cut Fortinet from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $90.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.32.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Fortinet

About Fortinet

(Free Report)

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and networking solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.