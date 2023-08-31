BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Reduces Holdings in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S cut its holdings in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report) by 37.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 129,294 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 77,710 shares during the quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S owned about 0.07% of CF Industries worth $9,373,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CF. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in CF Industries by 101.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,014,385 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $342,026,000 after purchasing an additional 2,017,325 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of CF Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $159,602,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 35.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,776,846 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $273,784,000 after acquiring an additional 995,975 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 29.5% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,553,059 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $185,071,000 after purchasing an additional 581,772 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of CF Industries by 316.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 689,070 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,199,000 after purchasing an additional 523,452 shares in the last quarter. 90.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CF Industries alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on CF Industries from $115.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on CF Industries from $76.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of CF Industries in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Barclays lowered shares of CF Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of CF Industries in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.06.

CF Industries Price Performance

Shares of CF Industries stock traded up $0.19 on Thursday, hitting $76.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 535,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,642,537. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $76.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.21. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.08 and a 1 year high of $116.68. The company has a market capitalization of $14.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 6.03 and a current ratio of 6.55.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.55. CF Industries had a net margin of 27.36% and a return on equity of 31.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CF Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.25%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other CF Industries news, EVP Douglas C. Barnard sold 9,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.37, for a total transaction of $779,589.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,212,702.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About CF Industries

(Free Report)

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CF Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CF Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.