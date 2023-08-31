BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Reduces Stock Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S cut its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 48.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,750 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 42,746 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $5,997,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Kepos Capital LP bought a new position in International Business Machines in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 56.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IBM has been the subject of several research reports. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Thursday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on International Business Machines in a report on Friday, July 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on International Business Machines from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. StockNews.com cut International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.75.

International Business Machines Stock Performance

IBM stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Thursday, reaching $146.68. 1,205,068 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,596,858. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. The company has a market capitalization of $133.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.85. International Business Machines Co. has a twelve month low of $115.54 and a twelve month high of $153.21. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $139.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $132.48.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The technology company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.18. International Business Machines had a net margin of 3.35% and a return on equity of 38.10%. The business had revenue of $15.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.43 earnings per share for the current year.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.66 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $6.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.53%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is currently 307.41%.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

